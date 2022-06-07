Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.78 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.