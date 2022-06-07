Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

