Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

