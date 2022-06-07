Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

