Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 10.25.

CORZ stock opened at 2.55 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 2.45 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.71.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. Analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

