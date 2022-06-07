Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $408.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $414.00 to $408.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.89.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $344.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.44. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

