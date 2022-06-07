Convex Finance Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00024911 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $475.58 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,995,912 coins and its circulating supply is 62,839,556 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

