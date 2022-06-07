Contrasting Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.02%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 29.03 -$65.57 million ($1.77) -6.94

Brookline Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Cullinan Oncology N/A -17.75% -17.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

