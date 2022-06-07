Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.16. 21,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 471,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

