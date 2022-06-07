Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,424.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.76 or 0.05867263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00206435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00590390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.00609750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00069767 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

