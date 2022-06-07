Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $7,084.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,306.44 or 0.99756651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00196752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00084004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00120768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00190244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,230,351 coins and its circulating supply is 12,622,875 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.