Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

