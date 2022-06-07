CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.34

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 145433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,704,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 151.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 1,146,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

