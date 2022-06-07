CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group makes up 2.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,358. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

