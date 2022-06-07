Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

In other news, insider John Abernethy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$42,100.00 ($30,287.77). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 215,000 shares of company stock worth $204,605.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

