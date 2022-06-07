CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 4.79.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $496,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

