Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $69.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Citigroup by 2,074.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 393,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,280,624. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

