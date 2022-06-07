Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 225,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,067. The company has a market cap of $234.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

