Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $263.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.33 and a 200 day moving average of $283.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.