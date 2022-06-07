Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 5,825 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OLK stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

