Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $25,120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 385,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 265,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,362.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 20,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,841,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,814.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 149,916 shares of company stock valued at $680,558. 38.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

