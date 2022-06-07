Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,736 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,246. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Progyny Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.