Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $665,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

