Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Precision BioSciences worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

