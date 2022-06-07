Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,876 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

