Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 1,755 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

