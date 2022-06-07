Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 800 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE APP opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

