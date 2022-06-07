Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

