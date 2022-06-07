China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

China Resources Power stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

