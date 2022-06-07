China Petroleum & Chemical Co. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $2.47 (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.4674 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 106.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of SNP opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

