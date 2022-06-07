Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,145. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Several research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

