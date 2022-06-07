Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.90

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Chiba Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

