Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.86.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
