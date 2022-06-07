Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

Chevron stock opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

