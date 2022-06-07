Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.55.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $179.13. 107,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,610. The stock has a market cap of $351.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

