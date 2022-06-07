Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Chenghe Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of CHEAU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.12.
Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chenghe Acquisition (CHEAU)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.