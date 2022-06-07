Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA opened at $8.93 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 4.70.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Marathon Digital by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.