Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,559 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,023,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.