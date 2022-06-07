Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,091 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Twilio were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.16.

Shares of TWLO opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

