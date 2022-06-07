Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.