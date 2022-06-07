Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

