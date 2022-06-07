Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

