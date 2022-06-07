Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

