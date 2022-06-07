Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.