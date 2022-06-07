Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81.

