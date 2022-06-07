Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 265,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 60,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Shares of BABA opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

