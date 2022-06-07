Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

