Centiva Capital LP Takes $331,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE:PB opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

