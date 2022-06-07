Centiva Capital LP Takes $274,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

