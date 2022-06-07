Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,979,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 810,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,186,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.